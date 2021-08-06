North Dakota turns vaccination campaign toward children

A medical worker, right, administers a shot of a coronavirus vaccine to Gloria Raudjarv, 13-year-old girl, at a vaccination center inside a sports hall in Estonia’s second largest city, Tartu, 164 km. south-east from Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Estonia’s second largest city Tartu is making rapid progress in vaccinating children aged 12-17 ahead of the school year in September. Around half of the town’s teenagers have already received their first vaccine, and local health officials are confident they will hit 70% in the coming 30 days. (AP Photo/Raul Mee)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department continued its campaign to promote the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccinations, this time focusing on getting shots for children before school resumes this fall.

North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with just over 40% of the population completing their required doses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Six other states had a worse record as of Thursday.

The state health department’s website shows that 19.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.

Two Fargo doctors speaking at a virtual town hall emphasized the historical success of vaccines and encouraged parents to turn to their pediatricians or health care providers with any questions.