North Dakota turns vaccination campaign toward children

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Health Department continued its campaign to promote the safety and necessity of COVID-19 vaccinations, this time focusing on getting shots for children before school resumes this fall.
North Dakota has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country with just over 40% of the population completing their required doses, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Six other states had a worse record as of Thursday.
The state health department’s website shows that 19.7% of adolescents in the 12-18 age group are considered fully vaccinated.
Two Fargo doctors speaking at a virtual town hall emphasized the historical success of vaccines and encouraged parents to turn to their pediatricians or health care providers with any questions.