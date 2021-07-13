North Dakota vaccinates over 2,500 Manitoba-based truck drivers through partnership

A COVID-19 vaccination site near Drayton has given out over 2,500 doses to Manitoba-based truck drivers, three months after the Essential Worker Cross-Border Vaccination Initiative partnership between North Dakota and Manitoba began.

The initiative began on April 21, with 2,523 doses administered to Manitoba truck drivers in North Dakota to date. According to a press release, 1,719 have received their first dose and 804 have received their second.

The North Dakota Department of Health is extending the Drayton clinic through July. The department also arranged a weekend pop-up site at the GasTrak off I-29 in Pembina.

Manitoba truck drivers can receive their vaccines at the clinics below:

GasTrak at 700 W Stutsman St. in Pembina every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Drayton rest area on I-29 near Drayton every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

North Dakota and Manitoba share the fifth-busiest border crossing between the United States and Canada.