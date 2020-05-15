North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony to be live-streamed

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans cemetery will be a little different this year.

The 27th annual service will be live-streamed directly from the cemetery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony usually brings in around 2,500 people, but it will be limited to just the 10 presenters this year.

There will also not be a 21 gun salute and there will be no volunteers putting American flags on the headstones of the more than 7,000 veterans laid to rest there.

Gates will close at 11:30, for an hour so they can hold the service.

Even though this year’s event won’t be to the full extent that it has been in the past, the Cemetery Director says it will still allow people to celebrate those who gave their lives for our country.

“The decision was not made lightly. It wasn’t made by one individual, it was made by a committee. And we’ve decided to go virtual with our program. We didn’t want to cancel the program because a lot of folks look forward to that. And we do still want to pay respects for our fallen. And this is one way we can do so,” shared Pamela Helbling-Schafer, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Director.

You can watch the ceremony at www.ndguard.nd.gov