Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 9
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Memorial Day ceremony to be live-streamed

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The annual Memorial Day ceremony at the North Dakota Veterans cemetery will be a little different this year.

The 27th annual service will be live-streamed directly from the cemetery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ceremony usually brings in around 2,500 people, but it will be limited to just the 10 presenters this year.

There will also not be a 21 gun salute and there will be no volunteers putting American flags on the headstones of the more than 7,000 veterans laid to rest there.

Gates will close at 11:30, for an hour so they can hold the service.

Even though this year’s event won’t be to the full extent that it has been in the past, the Cemetery Director says it will still allow people to celebrate those who gave their lives for our country.

“The decision was not made lightly. It wasn’t made by one individual, it was made by a committee. And we’ve decided to go virtual with our program. We didn’t want to cancel the program because a lot of folks look forward to that. And we do still want to pay respects for our fallen. And this is one way we can do so,” shared Pamela Helbling-Schafer, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Director.

You can watch the ceremony at www.ndguard.nd.gov

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Hettinger Scranton Track

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hettinger Scranton Track"

Bismarck Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Softball"

Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, May 14th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Amusement Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amusement Park"

Ballot Tips

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ballot Tips"

Fatal Shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fatal Shooting"

Animal Shelters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Animal Shelters"

Summer Plans

Thumbnail for the video titled "Summer Plans"

Presidential Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "Presidential Award"

Meth in the US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meth in the US"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/14"

Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blue Angels cockpit view of Chicago flyover"

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/14"

How to spot fake weather news

Thumbnail for the video titled "How to spot fake weather news"

Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: decreasing clouds & warmer"

Bismarck Bobcats

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Bobcats"

West Morton Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "West Morton Golf"

Burgum in D.C.

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burgum in D.C."

Dr. Wynne & Face Masks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne & Face Masks"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge