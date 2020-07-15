North Dakotans react to Burgum’s K-12 school announcement

KX spent the day hitting the streets hearing from educators and parents about what they feel is the best course of action for this upcoming fall.

Since March 15, North Dakota students have been learning from home. Some families found it easy, and others not so much.

We caught up with some parents and asked them what they think school should look like this coming year.

“I think the biggest thing for me is as a parent that I’m thinking about is– I’m thinking about COVID-19 and being safe. But also, how is this affecting my child socially and emotionally,” shared parent Whitney Thompson.

“I just know my kids are really excited to see their friends and classmates. And you know, the school where they go I know it just seems like a big family. So I guess I don’t have any concerns for their safety. At their school safety is really number one for their kids,” shared parent Paige Bondley.

We also spoke with three school districts about Gov. Doug Burgum’s decision to leave it up to each individual district.

“I was really happy to hear that. I really believe that our local school boards have the best understanding of the unique needs of each school district in North Dakota,” shared Rick Diegel, the superintendent for Kidder County School District.

“It plays out well for certain districts and maybe not some certain districts. And so I think being able to have that autonomy to be able to make that decision based on our local case numbers is what we were looking for,” explained Andrew Jordan, the superintendent for Wilton Public School.

“There’s no shortage of opinions about what people want school to look like. We’ve got 4,000 students, over 600 staff members and everybody has an idea of ‘this is what I’d like school to look like.’ The plan we come up is going to depend on the guidelines,” shared Dr. Mike Bitz, the superintendent for Mandan Public Schools.

And no matter which district you’re in, there will be a lot of planning to do in the coming weeks.

“We’re just going to get input from our families, from our staff members and hopefully we come up with a plan that everyone can live with, and that fits Mandan well,” explained Bitz.

“I think first and foremost our number one priority is their safety and well being. And that’s our students and our staff. And I think it’s very important that they understand that,” explained Jordan.

“I think it makes a lot of sense to work with some local units. The Health Unit, parents, our teachers to get everyone’s input and so the school board can kind of get a better understanding on what the community wants, what the community needs,” explained Diegel.

While cases are still on the rise, parents and educators said the biggest thing for them is keeping a sense of normalcy for kids.