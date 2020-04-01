Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation Creates COVID-19 Relief Fund

COVID-19
Frontline organizations will now be getting some assistance and that’s thanks to the Northwest North Dakota Community Foundation.

Last Monday, the foundation announced that it has started a relief fund in light of COVID-19.

The fund will help verified nonprofits, community organizations and volunteer groups, like Williston Community Connections and Stanley Area Cares For Kids, assist those in need throughout Divide, Montrail, Mckenzie and Williams Counties.

They’ve raised a little under $50,000 so far and have given out $14,000.

Foundation president Ward Koeser says our communities are dealing with a double whammy between COVID-19 and many oil industry workers losing their job.

“It’s a critical time in our region right now and we’re happy that we can be a part of finding a solution to that,” he said.

