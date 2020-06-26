Live Now
Nursing homes in North Dakota are rapidly reopening

Nursing Homes Continue To Fight Against the Coronavirus

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Outdoor visitation and limited indoor communal activities for residents in long-term care facilities are rapidly being allowed at most North Dakota facilities.

212 of the 218 long-term care facilities in the state have been approved to move into Phase 1, and 35 facilities have entered Phase 2.

According to the Bismarck Tribune, advocates are still pushing for some changes regarding the state’s reopening plan to allow for more indoor family visitation, including indoor visits with nursing home residents who are not in end-of-life situations but whose conditions are clinically deteriorating due to coronavirus-related isolation or depression.

