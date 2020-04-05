Off-Sale Alcohol To-Go Gaining Popularity in North Dakota

FARGO, N.D.– It’s now been two weeks since some cities in North Dakota have been allowed to sell alcohol with takeout meals, and the reaction has been mixed.

JL Beers in downtown Fargo has mostly seen take out and delivery sales go up, but beer sales have slowly been rising too.

Meanwhile in West Fargo, Silver Dollar Bar and Grill has only seen about 15 percent of customers get alcohol with their meals. Owner Kurt Lepird says even though he’d like to see more alcohol being sold, any amount helps.

“I think it’s just kind of a staple of America. People are used to that, and a lot of it’s our regular customers,” Lepird added.

For now, Fargo bars will be allowed to sell alcohol, either off-sale or with takeout, through April 23rd, West Fargo can until April 27th.