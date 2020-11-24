Officials are reminding people to get their Real ID sooner than later

As people head home for the holidays, officials are reminding them of an approaching deadline.

The date for domestic travelers to have a Real ID has been delayed many times due to the pandemic.

The deadline now is October 2021. According to the Department of Transportation, about 35 percent of North Dakotans have updated their ID.

And even though the state doesn’t require you to make the switch, it might make things a little easier.

“Starting October 1, you will need another form of ID then to fly. Whether it’s a passport, a military ID or a tribal ID,” said Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer.

Schaffer says if you plan on getting a Real ID you don’t want to wait until the last minute. They expect to see an increase in people getting them next spring and summer.