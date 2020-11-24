Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Officials are reminding people to get their Real ID sooner than later

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As people head home for the holidays, officials are reminding them of an approaching deadline.

The date for domestic travelers to have a Real ID has been delayed many times due to the pandemic.
The deadline now is October 2021. According to the Department of Transportation, about 35 percent of North Dakotans have updated their ID.

And even though the state doesn’t require you to make the switch, it might make things a little easier.

“Starting October 1, you will need another form of ID then to fly. Whether it’s a passport, a military ID or a tribal ID,” said Drivers License Director Brad Schaffer.

Schaffer says if you plan on getting a Real ID you don’t want to wait until the last minute. They expect to see an increase in people getting them next spring and summer.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Minot Girl's Hockey

Minot Wrestling

Real ID Deadline

Minot Exec. Orders for Hospitality

Buddy Games

KX Convo: Mikalah Auer

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 11/23

Holiday Plans

Fighting Over Sioux

ATW: COVID & Athletes

Thanksgiving Plans

Air Force Nurses

ATW: Century Football

ATW: Minot Precautions

Boutique Hub

Tom's Monday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 11/23

Small Business Saturday

NDC NOV 23

Monday, November 11th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Morning Forecast - Dave Holder

Plays of the week - November 22

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss