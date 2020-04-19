Online Shopping Has Risen by Over 200 Percent

FARGO, N.D.– Coronavirus cases are continuing to climb, and it’s also led to a rise in online shopping and package deliveries.

The Parsely Network, which tracks where people click, shows online shopping rose by over 200 percent in the last few weeks. That includes Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

It’s led to more business for mail carriers, like Joe Cusher. He believes the need for shopping online will continue to grow.

“Maybe people who don’t normally shop online are doing so now, and I think they’re going to find that it’s kind of easy,” the USPS Mail Carrier added.

Data from the U.S. Postal Service shows package deliveries have gone up 40 percent nationwide.