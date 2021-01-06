Phone scam circulating as second stimulus checks are issued

Coronavirus
Many people are waiting on the arrival of their second stimulus checks, and scammers are looking to take advantage.

In Ward County, a phone scam is circulating offering to send people their stimulus check within minutes. The caller will claim to be from the IRS and ask for your bank account number and routing information.

A deputy from the Ward County Sheriff’s Department says you should never give out critical information over the phone, and to always do your research.

“When it comes to the stimulus check, the IRS is taking care of it. They are not going to call you and they are not going to send you an email. You will get a letter from the IRS and you can look up on their website what the status is of both your first payment and second payment,” said Major Larry Hubbard.

According to the IRS website, you will receive yours either in the mail or by direct deposit depending on how you filed your 2019 taxes.

