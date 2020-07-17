Pirogue Grille in Bismarck installs air purifier to fight COVID-19

The Pirogue Grille in Bismarck closed the doors for a few days after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The restaurant closed Tuesday to thoroughly disinfect the entire kitchen, dining area and bar.

We spoke with the owner who says all employees wear a mask and have their temperatures checked before every shift.

They also had a new air purification system put in as a way to fight any germs and maintain a safe environment.

“This is something where we were in contact with them a couple of weeks ago and said what is there that they have that can help us out from a retail standpoint to help our clients and staff members feel safe. Safer. You know, in this environment,” said Stuart Tracy, the co-owner of Pirogue Grille.

We spoke with H.A. Thompson who says air purification has been used to fight off other viruses in the past, but mainly the cold and flu.

Now, it’s become more popular since COVID-19.

“People are much more aware of the indoor air quality. And they’re trying to figure out how to attack and get rid of these airborne viruses, that are in the air,” shared Larry Hill, the operations manager for H.A. Thompson & Sons.

The system is installed into air conditioning units in homes, restaurants and schools.

It uses UV technology to help fight off viruses and bacteria in the air.

The goal is that by using the isolation process molecules will attach to small germs to make them larger so they will get captured by the filtration system.

The system also produces a disinfecting agent that kills germs in the air and surfaces.