Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Planning for summer beach days? Doc says to remember virus safety tips

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 24, 2020, file photo, visitors gather on the beach in Newport Beach, Calif., during the coronavirus outbreak. Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, San Diego and Key West among the top considerations. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Americans have never been more ready to get out of the house and bask in the sun.

Warm weather beach destinations are the most popular vacation searches, with Florida, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and San Diego among the top considerations.

Tripadvisor says 50% of travelers are looking to book a one- to five-day trip this month, suggesting massive pent-up demand for sand and surf. But the craving for a beach getaway coincides with recent spikes in coronavirus cases in beach havens like Florida, Texas and the Carolinas.

Experts say a beach trip is low-risk as long as you follow some basic precautions, like social distancing. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/22"

Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raising North Dakota: MotorV8R"

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss