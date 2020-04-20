Police Departments Continue to Warn of COVID-19 Related Scams

The Grand Forks Police Department is sending another warning to the community of scammers using coronavirus to get personal information.

Grand Forks Police say right now is the perfect time for scammers to take advantage of people since many are at home.

The biggest scam right now is over taxes and stimulus checks. In some cases, scammers will send you a link asking for your direct deposit information.

Authorities say if you’re not expecting anything related to that, then its most likely a scam.

“Personal information, banking information, links that open up in an internet browser those type of things, if your not expecting it don’t participate in it,” said Lt. Derik Zimmel with the Grand Forks Police Department

If you feel like you might be a victim of a scam, you’re encouraged to contact your local police department or the company the scam is concerning.