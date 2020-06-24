Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Pool sales surge amid COVID-19 pandemic

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

As the weather warms up and the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many people are looking for ways to beat the heat and socially distance — so they’re turning to their backyard pool.

Sales of pools have spiked this year as more and more people are reluctant to visit a water park or public pool.

In some parts of the country, pool sales are up 200 percent and you can’t even buy a new pool because the warehouses have been cleaned out and factories are behind schedule

Business is also booming in Bismarck.

One installer we spoke with told us they already have double the calls they would normally have for new pools and pool repairs.

“We are seeing an uptick in the residential side, and like you mentioned, a lot of renovations where people have a pool and they’ve kind of let it sit, and so now they’re starting to say, yeah, it’s sitting back there let’s get it fixed up and get it going,” said David Volk of Associated Pool Builders.

Pool liners are also in short supply across the country.

Instead of a pool, some people are turning to those popular slip-n-slides, but they are also basically sold out across the country.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss