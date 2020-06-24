Pool sales surge amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the weather warms up and the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, many people are looking for ways to beat the heat and socially distance — so they’re turning to their backyard pool.

Sales of pools have spiked this year as more and more people are reluctant to visit a water park or public pool.

In some parts of the country, pool sales are up 200 percent and you can’t even buy a new pool because the warehouses have been cleaned out and factories are behind schedule

Business is also booming in Bismarck.

One installer we spoke with told us they already have double the calls they would normally have for new pools and pool repairs.

“We are seeing an uptick in the residential side, and like you mentioned, a lot of renovations where people have a pool and they’ve kind of let it sit, and so now they’re starting to say, yeah, it’s sitting back there let’s get it fixed up and get it going,” said David Volk of Associated Pool Builders.

Pool liners are also in short supply across the country.

Instead of a pool, some people are turning to those popular slip-n-slides, but they are also basically sold out across the country.