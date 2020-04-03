Preparing for College

Coronavirus
COVID-19

by: Lane Henkins

Posted: / Updated:

High School seniors are overcoming a new challenge right now with at home online learning, but another challenge could be facing them.

It’s that time of year for seniors to decide which college to attend in the fall. But with most things in life right now, that might be a little more difficult due to the Corona Virus closing down schools. Normally students would be visiting campuses and talking to professors about classes. Bismarck High Counselor Julie Berg tells us, communication with those colleges is still key.

“Admissions offices are open, they may not be fully staffed at this time but there’s people there so they should definitely reach out to those schools. They’re doing virtual tours, so if they haven’t had a chance to get on campus yet they can still. You know it wouldn’t be the same obviously it would feel a little different,” Bismarck High Counselor Julie Berg said.

Many colleges around the state are urging students to keep going about their college process like normal, even if it might be a little different.

