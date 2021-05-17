Coronavirus
President Biden says COVID cases are ‘down in all 50 states’

President Biden says COVID cases are down in all 50 states for the first time since the pandemic began.

Monday, the president warned that if the unvaccinated don’t get vaccinated, states with low vaccination rates “may see this progress reversed.”

