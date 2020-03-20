Skip to content
KX NEWS
Bismarck
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Home
News
Local News
Good Day Dakota
Digital Originals
State News
Coronavirus
US & World News
Politics
Your Local Election Headquarters
Business Beat
Agriculture
Health
Crime Tracker
Get the KX News App
PHOTOS: News App
Top Stories
Groups Ask Gov. Burgum to Put Evictions on Hold
Top Stories
Florists Feeling the Impact of Social Distancing
Video
KX Storm Team Monday Evening Forecast
Video
DSU Nursing Program Donates PPE
No Business Immune From COVID-19 Impacts
Video
COVID-19
Local Stories
What’s Open? Think Big! Shop Small!
Governor’s Press Conferences
Local Statistics
Symptoms
Prevention
Top Stories
First responders ask public if you’re self-isolating or quarantined, tell them
Top Stories
New York Bakery’s donuts with Dr. Fauci’s face on them keep selling out
Top Stories
WATCH: Joint media briefing in Minot at 3 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Minot, Ward County, surrounding area
A guide to surviving financially as bills come due
Local couple remains hopeful about their upcoming wedding despite COVID-19
Amazon fires warehouse worker who led walkout over coronavirus
Weather
Weather Whys
Interactive Radar
Forecast
Wind Chills
Weather Almanac
Weather Blog
Hey Amber, Plan My Day!
Hey Tom, How’s the Weather?
Closings and Delays
CASHWISE Backyard BBQ
Get the Storm Team Weather App
PHOTOS: Storm Team App
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
The Big Game
Masters Report
Japan 2020
UMary Marauders
MSU Beavers
DSU Blue Hawks
BSC Mystics
Golf Talk
Top Stories
A hockey stick and a unicycle: how the Curl sisters are staying in hockey shape
Video
Top Stories
North Dakota Shrine Bowl rosters announced
Video
Rugby Panthers see long term impact of senior class
Video
Minot State Football finding new ways to workout
Video
Mandan names swim and dive coach
Video
Features
Think Big! Shop Small!
Daily Pledge
What’s for Dinner
Road to Recovery
Remarkable Women
Home for the Holidays
Caregiving
Veterans Voices
Hidden History
Black History Month
KX Man Show Expo
KX Sport Show
Contests and Promotions
Students in Transition Raffle Winners
Plant Talk
Community Connections
Business Video Spotlight
Community Calendar
Lottery
Daily Horoscopes
Putting ND First
Putting North Dakota First
KX Gives Back
KX Food Pantry Drive
Celebrate Sober
Computers for a Cause
Fuzz Butt Strut
Not In Our Town
About Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Dakota’s CW
Submit Your School Closing
Work for KX News
KX News Internships
Free Mobile Apps
EEO Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Watch
KX News Live Stream
Latest Videos
KXNet TV Schedule
Local Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Joint news conference in Minot discussing COVID-19 response in Minot, Ward County
Press Conferences
Governor Burgum signs two new executive orders
Video
Trinity Health clarifies testing process & eligibility, suspends visitation at all facilities
Video
WATCH: All of the Governor’s Press Conference’s during COVID-19 Pandemic
Video
ICYMI: Governer issues Executive Orders at March 19 Press Conference
Recent Videos
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31
Video
Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/31
Video
Today is the last warm day of the week
Video
Flower Shops
Video
Cheap Gas, Nowhere to Go
Video
Monday, March 30th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder
Video
Curl Sisters
Video
Girl Scout Cookies
Video
Distancing Outside
Video
Bowling Alley's
Video
Calling 911
Video
Prayer Group
Video
Drive-In Service
Video
Help Line
Video
Oil Spill
Video
KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/30
Video
Amber's Monday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/30
Video
Monday forecast: Mostly sunny & 60s
Video
Football
Video
Rugby Basketball
Video
More Video
KX News Trending Stories
KX News Live Stream
WATCH: Joint media briefing in Minot at 3 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 in Minot, Ward County, surrounding area
13 new COVID-19 cases reported in ND; total statewide is 122
Williams County declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19 virus
Rugby high school senior shares frustration through ‘Friends’ themed tees
Don't Miss
Think Big! Shop Small!
Coronavirus Outbreak
Road to Recovery
Get Our Free Mobile Apps
KX Gives Back
Daily Pledge
Daily Pledge, March 27
Video
More Daily Pledge