Program offers health care workers support while navigating through COVID-19

Medical professionals are trained to help. Now, a program aimed at helping them with pandemic related stressors is expanding.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has partnered with Sanford Health to provide a free, confidential hotline for healthcare workers throughout the state.

The program is growing now, by adding a website for people who might be hesitant about reaching out for help.

The site is full of links to resources to help with anxiety, depression, coping with the loss of patients, and a lot more.

“Of course each individual is different. And their experience is different. But that we bring to the table some awareness about how health systems work, how this, how this pandemic has been impacting individuals. And that’s our hope,” said Dr. Jon Ulven, a Psychologist with Sanford Health.

Here is the phone number (701) 365-4920 and the link for the website: https://reach4resiliencend.com/