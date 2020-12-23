Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Program offers health care workers support while navigating through COVID-19

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Medical professionals are trained to help. Now, a program aimed at helping them with pandemic related stressors is expanding.

The North Dakota Department of Human Services has partnered with Sanford Health to provide a free, confidential hotline for healthcare workers throughout the state.

The program is growing now, by adding a website for people who might be hesitant about reaching out for help.

The site is full of links to resources to help with anxiety, depression, coping with the loss of patients, and a lot more.

“Of course each individual is different. And their experience is different. But that we bring to the table some awareness about how health systems work, how this, how this pandemic has been impacting individuals. And that’s our hope,” said Dr. Jon Ulven, a Psychologist with Sanford Health.

Here is the phone number (701) 365-4920 and the link for the website: https://reach4resiliencend.com/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

ATW: Class A Basketball Preview

ATW: Class B Basketball Preview

ATW: Rapid Testing in Sports

ATW: Injury Rehab for High School Athletes

Velva Girl's Basketball

Class B Basketball

WDA Basketball

Wrestling

Barriers to Justice

Monday, December 21st, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

BIS Gets Rapid Testing

Stimulus Checks

Lions Delivering Meals

Disinfecting Guns

TMCC Donation

Chick-fil-A

Game Causes Alarm

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories