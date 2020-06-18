Remdesivir drug moves into advanced trials in children infected by coronavirus

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

A drug that showed positive results in treating adult coronavirus patients is now being tested on children.

Researchers say they’re starting advanced trials of Remdesivir in 50 pediatric patients.

The drug’s maker, Gilead Sciences, says the trials will be done in the U.S. and Europe. They will involve children with moderate to severe cases of COVID-19.

The goal is to determine whether the drug is safe and how well it could work.

Remdesivir is the only drug that received emergency approval in the U.S. for treating coronavirus infections.

Earlier studies showed it can speed up the recovery of some adult patients.