Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Researchers Say the U.S. Needs to Triple Daily Test Numbers

COVID-19

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

A new academic article says the U.S. must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day. Right now, the number’s closer to 150,000.

The researchers say the percentage of positive tests is too high now. They say that means the U.S. doesn’t have a grasp on the severity of the crisis, and how to safely reopen society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent. And it reports in the U.S. it’s around 20 percent.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

43rd Avenue Closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "43rd Avenue Closure"

Healthy Kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "Healthy Kids"

CountryHouse Dance Video

Thumbnail for the video titled "CountryHouse Dance Video"

Shipping on the Rise

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shipping on the Rise"

Indigenized Energy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Indigenized Energy"

Robert One Minute 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 4-18"

Volleyball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Volleyball"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 4-18-20"

Sustaining the Bakken

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sustaining the Bakken"

Logan Merck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Logan Merck"

More on the Numbers 4-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "More on the Numbers 4-18"

Race for Governor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Race for Governor"

More Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "More Testing"

Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, April 17th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/17"

Edgewood Testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Edgewood Testing"

2020 Seniors

Thumbnail for the video titled "2020 Seniors"

Helping Nonprofits

Thumbnail for the video titled "Helping Nonprofits"

Organic Food Delivery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Organic Food Delivery"

Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Show 2020 MHS Seniors Support w/ Signs"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge