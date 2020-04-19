Researchers Say the U.S. Needs to Triple Daily Test Numbers

A new academic article says the U.S. must more than triple coronavirus testing to safely open the economy.

Researchers at Harvard’s Global Health Institute and School of Public Health say the goal should be at least 500,000 tests a day. Right now, the number’s closer to 150,000.

The researchers say the percentage of positive tests is too high now. They say that means the U.S. doesn’t have a grasp on the severity of the crisis, and how to safely reopen society.

The World Health Organization has suggested that an adequate test positive rate should be between 3 and 12 percent. And it reports in the U.S. it’s around 20 percent.