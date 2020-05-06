Results from COVID-19 Community Survey

The results are now in from the North Dakota COVID-19 Community Impact survey.

More than 11,000 people participated in the survey, conducted by the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

The department came up with the idea back in April to have a better understanding on how the pandemic is impacting North Dakotans.

“Here’s going to be the next normal or the new normal, and we want people to achieve that as quickly as they can so that we can get back to living our lives in a way that’s productive and satisfying,” shares the Deputy Commission for the North Dakota Department of Commerce Shawn Kessel.

One major finding from the survey was the fact that 99 percent of people reported social distancing while 1 percent say they had no changes in their daily routines.

The survey also discovered a number of concerning trends that people are dealing with.

For instance, 68 percent reported struggles with their mental health.

Another 67 percent of people report a fear of losing their jobs, 44 percent developed an increased worry about food insecurity and hunger and 42 percent are dealing with decreased social cohesion.

The survey also revealed the top three concerns for people, which are: getting sick from the coronavirus, local businesses struggling and closing and not being able to work.