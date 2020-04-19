Running Series for Kids Goes Virtual

Live Now
FARGO, N.D.– A local running series for kids is going virtual amid the pandemic.

The 5-week “healthy kids running series” will kick-off online tomorrow instead of in Gooseberry Park, like originally planned.

Kids ages 2 to 14 are able to participate in everything from a 50-yard dash to a 1-mile run.

In this new normal of social distancing, the Red River Valley section of the series is encouraging kids to share videos of them running on their Facebook page so they can cheer them on.

“With this lot of people being inside the house, it’s a great way to get kids outside — keep them active — and a great way for parents to maybe start a workout program along with their kiddos,” shared Community Co-coordinator, Sommer Lockhart.

You can still sign-up for the 5-week series on their website. The $35 registration includes a t-shirt, medals, and participation in the program.

