S.D. pork plant closure impacting N.D. pork industry

The news of the temporary closure of the Smithfield Foods pork processing plant in South Dakota is having ripple effects across the country, including here in North Dakota.

The closure was announced Sunday after hundreds of employees tested positive for the coronavirus, making it the fourth-largest hotspot in the county for new cases.

That plant accounts for around 4 percent of the daily slaughter of hogs nationwide — and it purchases pigs from North Dakota producers.

It supplies nearly 130 million servings of food per week, but experts say you should not expect bare store shelves.

The North Dakota Pork Board says the closure has put a lot of pork producers in a tough spot right now, with pigs that are ready to go.

“They have nowhere else to go with them. The industry, the other slaughter plants can’t really handle another 4 percent. We’re so tight on our shackle space, our slaughter capacity that when one of these plants goes down it just puts a bottleneck in everything,” said Todd Erickson with the ND Pork Council.

He adds prices for pigs have plummeted.

For example, young pigs that were going for $65 a head in January are now trading for around $2 a head.

The plant is expected to be closed at least two weeks.