Sanford Health doctor says a new COVID wave is here

As COVID-19 cases jump up throughout North Dakota, a local healthcare provider says a new wave is already here.

With the North Dakota Department of Health reporting 1,231 active cases in the state, Sanford Health says we are at the beginning of a new wave.

The provider has 22 patients in its Fargo COVID unit alone, eight of which are on respirators. And Sanford’s Infectious Disease Specialist says he expects things to get worse from here.

“We are starting to see, you know, case numbers pick up quite a bit and we are feeling stretched already in the outpatient ward. And we expect that hospitalizations and deaths will start increasing next week,” said Dr. Avish Nagpal.

Dr. Nagpal says we may see the new wave peak in four-to-six weeks.