Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Sanford Health doctor says a new COVID wave is here

COVID-19

by: WDAY News

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency Department in Springfield, Mo., don personal protective equipment to treat patients with COVID-19. Many overwhelmed hospitals, with no beds to offer, are putting critically ill COVID-19 patients on planes, helicopters and ambulances and sending them hundreds of miles to far-flung states for treatment. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)

As COVID-19 cases jump up throughout North Dakota, a local healthcare provider says a new wave is already here.

With the North Dakota Department of Health reporting 1,231 active cases in the state, Sanford Health says we are at the beginning of a new wave.

The provider has 22 patients in its Fargo COVID unit alone, eight of which are on respirators. And Sanford’s Infectious Disease Specialist says he expects things to get worse from here.

“We are starting to see, you know, case numbers pick up quite a bit and we are feeling stretched already in the outpatient ward. And we expect that hospitalizations and deaths will start increasing next week,” said Dr. Avish Nagpal.

Dr. Nagpal says we may see the new wave peak in four-to-six weeks.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories