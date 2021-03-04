Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Sanford Health to conduct virus testing at NBA All-Star Game

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:
sanfordhealth.org_1472838330920.jpg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health says it will be conducting coronavirus testing for players, coaches and staff involved in the NBA All-Star Game and associated events.

Sanford Health lab technicians will travel to Atlanta in one of the mobile testing units that it has been using for PGA Tour events.

Sanford said earlier this week it would be testing pro golfers, caddies and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June.

Sanford expects to run as many as 750 tests for NBA All-Star weekend, which includes the skills competition, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and game.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Thursday, March 4th, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Reintegration Plan

Excess Deaths

Breakthrough COVID Cases

Potholes: What causes them?

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/4

A warm and dry forecast through the weekend

USpire ND

NDC MAR 4

Shiloh Christian Signings

Century Girl's Basketball

Kenmare Girl's Basketball

Burlington Bullying

Dr. Seuss at MPL

Dr Wynne: Global Vaccinations

Rent Bridge Update

J&J On the way

KX Convo: Emily Murray

Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/3

More Video

COVID-19 LINKS

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News