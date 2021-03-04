Sanford Health to conduct virus testing at NBA All-Star Game

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health says it will be conducting coronavirus testing for players, coaches and staff involved in the NBA All-Star Game and associated events.

Sanford Health lab technicians will travel to Atlanta in one of the mobile testing units that it has been using for PGA Tour events.

Sanford said earlier this week it would be testing pro golfers, caddies and essential personnel at tournaments through the end of June.

Sanford expects to run as many as 750 tests for NBA All-Star weekend, which includes the skills competition, 3-point contest, slam dunk contest and game.