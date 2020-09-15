Schools are celebrating homecoming this week, but with a little twist

With the school year underway, many high schools are kicking off their annual homecoming celebrations. We visited two schools to see how they are keeping the tradition alive, even during a pandemic.

Homecoming dances, pep rallies, and theme days will all look different this year. And for some schools, the anticipated events won’t happen at all.

“This year we aren’t allowed to have a homecoming dance just because of the close proximity, as well as no homecoming parade,” said Ana Morelli.

Ana Morelli is a member of Minot High’s homecoming court. She says homecoming week is a pretty big deal, and she’s not the only one missing out on the fun.

“There’s like no coronation pep rally, which I was really looking forward to. That was going to be really cool. But we got to work around it and the football game will pretty much be the same,” said senior Ashton Hillman.

Magic City Campus has about 900 students, which makes it hard to have a large gathering like they normally would to celebrate homecoming. Instead, some things will be hosted virtually, like their homecoming pep rally. Smaller schools, like Bishop Ryan, have a little more freedom.

“It gives us a little bit of flexibility,” said Chase Lee.

Middle and high school principal Chase Lee says they are trying to keep things as normal as possible for students. He says they’ll still have a pep rally, but with social distancing.

One student says they are happy they still get the chance to celebrate.

“We were kind of scared that things were going to have to go back online,” said Sylvie Kramer, Homecoming Queen at Bishop Ryan.

And others are just happy to participate in a little friendly competition.

Homecoming King, Bryson Elm added, “I’m looking forward to our JR Olympics tomorrow.

Looking forward to beating all the little kids and all the competitions that we have.”

A little competition to keep their spirits up, during spirit week.

Both schools will have homecoming football games this Friday. Des Lacs Burlington High School is also celebrating their homecoming this week.