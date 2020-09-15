Schools are celebrating homecoming this week, but with a little twist

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pep rally, last year, at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

With the school year underway, many high schools are kicking off their annual homecoming celebrations. We visited two schools to see how they are keeping the tradition alive, even during a pandemic.

Homecoming dances, pep rallies, and theme days will all look different this year. And for some schools, the anticipated events won’t happen at all.

“This year we aren’t allowed to have a homecoming dance just because of the close proximity, as well as no homecoming parade,” said Ana Morelli.

Ana Morelli is a member of Minot High’s homecoming court. She says homecoming week is a pretty big deal, and she’s not the only one missing out on the fun.

“There’s like no coronation pep rally, which I was really looking forward to. That was going to be really cool. But we got to work around it and the football game will pretty much be the same,” said senior Ashton Hillman.

Magic City Campus has about 900 students, which makes it hard to have a large gathering like they normally would to celebrate homecoming. Instead, some things will be hosted virtually, like their homecoming pep rally. Smaller schools, like Bishop Ryan, have a little more freedom.

“It gives us a little bit of flexibility,” said Chase Lee.

Middle and high school principal Chase Lee says they are trying to keep things as normal as possible for students. He says they’ll still have a pep rally, but with social distancing.

One student says they are happy they still get the chance to celebrate.

“We were kind of scared that things were going to have to go back online,” said Sylvie Kramer, Homecoming Queen at Bishop Ryan.

And others are just happy to participate in a little friendly competition.

Homecoming King, Bryson Elm added, “I’m looking forward to our JR Olympics tomorrow.
Looking forward to beating all the little kids and all the competitions that we have.”

A little competition to keep their spirits up, during spirit week.

Both schools will have homecoming football games this Friday. Des Lacs Burlington High School is also celebrating their homecoming this week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tuesday, September 15th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 9/15

Deadline for removing campers off city streets in Mandan

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/15

Tuesday's Forecast: Patchy smoke and hazy sunshine

Normalizing suicide conversations can help prevent it

NDC SEPT 15

Youth Football Rescue

Our Redeemers Volleyball

Legacy Soccer

Bismarck Football New

Child Anxiety

After the Whistle Rugby

After the Whistle Des Lacs Burlington Volleyball

After the Whistle John Bollinger

After the Whistle 9/13 Part 1

Water insurance

Ind. Inc. Career Classes

Washing Food

Intersections in Bismarck-Mandan getting more dangerous

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss