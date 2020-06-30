Second mass testing event to be held in Capitol building parking lot July 1st

Governor Doug Burgum says the previous COVID-19 testing event at the State Capital went so well, the Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard decided to have another one.

The second testing event will be tomorrow, Wednesday, July 1st from 7:30 am to 3 pm. The testing is free and open to everyone according to the Department of Health website. To make the line go quicker participants are encouraged to fill out the online registration survey.

Click here for the registration survey.

You can find more info on the testing event here.

Click here for a map of other testing locations and events around the state.