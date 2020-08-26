Senior program looking for volunteer drivers

The Burleigh County Senior Adult program is looking for volunteers to help with delivering meals.

Since the pandemic began, the center has seen a 30% increase in the number of people requesting meals be delivered to their home.

Being that they serve the vulnerable population many of their participants have been locked down in their homes.

They are looking for drivers that can volunteer around 2 hours of their time.

“We can’t do it alone. You know we’re very small staff. And right now we’re doing record numbers meals. Both for home delivered and drive through. We wouldn’t be able to do our program without volunteers. Our budget wouldn’t support it,” explains Renee Kipp, the Executive Director for the Burleigh County Senior Adult Program.

Drivers will use their own vehicle but the center says people will be reimbursed for their mileage.