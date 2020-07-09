“Several” contractors at Tioga gas plant test positive for COVID-19

Photo taken August 20, 2013 shows the Hess Gas Plant in Tioga, North Dakota, a facility that is currently being expanded. Formerly Amarada Hess, the global company adopted “Hess Corporation” in 2007. The name is synonymous with oil development in North Dakota, as it was Hess who first discovered oil in this state in 1951 at a well not far from this now bustling community. When the expansion is finished, the amount of liquids processed will increase from 260,000 gallons daily to 2.5 million gallons per day. The breakdown will be 50 percent ethane, 30 percent propane, 15 percent butane and five percent natural gasoline. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of contract employees working at a natural gas processing facility in Tioga are self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A media spokesperson for Hess Corporation confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. The Tioga gas plant is owned by Hess Midstream LP, in which Hess Corporation holds an ownership interest.

The positive tests were reported to Hess on Tuesday, July 7th.

In a statement to KX News, Hess says “several” of the contracting company’s employees “tested positive for COVID-19, and these individuals are in self-isolation.” Hess adds that no gas plant employees have tested positive for the virus.

“The contracting company is implementing its contact tracing process in order to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with these individuals,” the statement continues.

Hess says it has deep-cleaned work areas accessed by the contractors, and workers are having their health screened as they enter work sites.

KX News is working to determine exactly how many contract employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and which contracting company they work for. We will update this story as we receive more information.

