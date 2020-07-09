“Several” contractors at Tioga gas plant test positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo taken August 20, 2013 shows the Hess Gas Plant in Tioga, North Dakota, a facility that is currently being expanded. Formerly Amarada Hess, the global company adopted “Hess Corporation” in 2007. The name is synonymous with oil development in North Dakota, as it was Hess who first discovered oil in this state in 1951 at a well not far from this now bustling community. When the expansion is finished, the amount of liquids processed will increase from 260,000 gallons daily to 2.5 million gallons per day. The breakdown will be 50 percent ethane, 30 percent propane, 15 percent butane and five percent natural gasoline. AFP PHOTO / Karen BLEIER (Photo credit should read KAREN BLEIER/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of contract employees working at a natural gas processing facility in Tioga are self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A media spokesperson for Hess Corporation confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. The Tioga gas plant is owned by Hess Midstream LP, in which Hess Corporation holds an ownership interest.

The positive tests were reported to Hess on Tuesday, July 7th.

In a statement to KX News, Hess says “several” of the contracting company’s employees “tested positive for COVID-19, and these individuals are in self-isolation.” Hess adds that no gas plant employees have tested positive for the virus.

“The contracting company is implementing its contact tracing process in order to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with these individuals,” the statement continues.

Hess says it has deep-cleaned work areas accessed by the contractors, and workers are having their health screened as they enter work sites.

KX News is working to determine exactly how many contract employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and which contracting company they work for. We will update this story as we receive more information.

You can read the full statement from Hess to KX News below:

“On July 7th, a contracting company providing services for Hess at the Tioga gas plant reported that several of their employees tested positive for COVID-19, and these individuals are in self isolation. The contracting company is implementing its contact tracing process in order to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with these individuals.

As a precaution, and in line with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health authorities, relevant work areas at the plant were deep-cleaned based on enhanced cleaning protocols. In addition, health screenings for workers prior to entering work sites have been and continue to be conducted, and modified work plans continue to be used to enhance social distancing.

The health and safety of our workforce remains our top priority. All Hess-operated assets are utilizing detailed COVID-19 prevention protocols based on the most current recommendations by public health agencies and government/regulatory directives.”

Hess Corporation

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/9"

NDC JULY 9

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 9"

Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler with storm chances tomorrow"

Mandan Flower Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flower Project"

What it takes to make a thunderstorm

Thumbnail for the video titled "What it takes to make a thunderstorm"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Independent Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Independent Baseball"

Golf Talk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Talk"

Diversity in State Government

Thumbnail for the video titled "Diversity in State Government"

Dr. Wynne on Young Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dr. Wynne on Young Cases"

Bennigan's #305

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bennigan's #305"

Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, July 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Hitting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hitting"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Mandan Flickertails

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mandan Flickertails"

Anamoose Clean Up

Thumbnail for the video titled "Anamoose Clean Up"

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Ending Child Marriage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ending Child Marriage"

Legacy Fund

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legacy Fund"

Tioga Dollar General

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tioga Dollar General"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss