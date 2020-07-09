“Several” contractors at Tioga gas plant test positive for COVID-19

A number of contract employees working at a natural gas processing facility in Tioga are self-isolating after testing positive for the coronavirus.
A media spokesperson for Hess Corporation confirmed the news on Thursday afternoon. The Tioga gas plant is owned by Hess Midstream LP, in which Hess Corporation holds an ownership interest.
The positive tests were reported to Hess on Tuesday, July 7th.
In a statement to KX News, Hess says “several” of the contracting company’s employees “tested positive for COVID-19, and these individuals are in self-isolation.” Hess adds that no gas plant employees have tested positive for the virus.
“The contracting company is implementing its contact tracing process in order to identify anyone who may have been in close contact with these individuals,” the statement continues.
Hess says it has deep-cleaned work areas accessed by the contractors, and workers are having their health screened as they enter work sites.
KX News is working to determine exactly how many contract employees have confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and which contracting company they work for. We will update this story as we receive more information.
You can read the full statement from Hess to KX News below:
