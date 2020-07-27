Sky Dancer Casino still closed after shutdowns

Many business have been affected by the pandemic..and although several have reopened in North Dakota, some still remain closed.

Sky Dancer Casino in Belcourt shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 and has not reopened.

The business is one of the biggest sources of revenue for the Turtle Mountain tribe, and also for casino employees, which is close to 300 people. Chairman Jamie Azure says it was a tough decision but one that had to be made.

“It goes back to how do you put a dollar amount on the health of our community. I realize it is a strain on a lot of people especially when it became really nice out but we have to think about not only the community members but the employees,” said Jamie Azure.

Azure says they are not sure when the casino will be back up and running.