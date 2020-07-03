South-central North Dakota courts prep to resume jury trials

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A number of safety changes are being implemented as courthouses in the South Central District of North Dakota prepare for resuming jury trials July 14.

The precautions include physical changes such as the installation of Plexiglas barriers. The Bismarck Tribune reports other changes will be more about scheduling and managing traffic in a building with space limitations.

Presiding Judge Bruce Romanick says no courthouse is built to keep people 6 feet apart.

The district has more than 1,200 jury trials scheduled in the next year.

The North Dakota Supreme Court suspended jury trials in March as the coronavirus pandemic gained momentum.