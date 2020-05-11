Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

South Dakota Native American tribes respond to Gov. Noem’s warning on traffic checkpoints

COVID-19

by: Marissa Lute, KELO TV

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND News is hearing from South Dakota Native American tribes responding to Gov. Kristi Noem’s warning on Friday.

Governor Kristi Noem sent letters to the elected heads of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and the Oglala Sioux Tribe, telling them they had 48 hours to take down traffic checkpoints on the US and state highways at the edges of their reservations, or face legal action.

The tribes set up the checkpoints earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Oglala Sioux Tribal president posted on Facebook Saturday that Noem “threatened the sovereign interests of the Oglala people when she issued an ultimatum to us on May 8, 2020.”

KELOLAND News has also heard from the chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Robert One Minute 5-10

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-10"

S.D. Checkpoint Controversy

Thumbnail for the video titled "S.D. Checkpoint Controversy"

Foster Pets

Thumbnail for the video titled "Foster Pets"

Robert One Minute 5-9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-9"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 5-9-20"

Golf Spring Championships

Thumbnail for the video titled "Golf Spring Championships"

Zoo Opens in Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Zoo Opens in Bismarck"

Stanley Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stanley Baseball"

Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Biker Clubs Give 6-year-old Unforgettable Birthday"

TRNP Opens Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "TRNP Opens Saturday"

Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th

Thumbnail for the video titled "Case Numbers ND Watch May 9th"

Bismarck Larks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Larks"

Baseball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "Baseball Tournament"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/8"

NDHSCA Award

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDHSCA Award"

Central McLean Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Central McLean Softball"

Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday, May 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Youthworks Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Youthworks Bismarck"

Financial Strain

Thumbnail for the video titled "Financial Strain"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge