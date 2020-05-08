Standing Rock to host mass COVID-19 testing for residents

The Standing Rock Sioux Nation is the latest to team up with the state in the fight the coronavirus.

Indian Health Services, along with the North Dakota Department of Health and the National Guard will hold a mass testing event on Saturday.

Tests will run from 10 a.m. until noon, but that time slot is for essential workers only.

From noon until 3 p.m. all residents who live within the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe will be allowed to get tested.

“Coming together knowing you have different jurisdictions, but you’re coming together for the common goal of testing of the virus. So that is so important to have that working relationship,” shared Chairman Mike Faith.

This is not the first testing event for the tribe, as Indian Health Services just tested around 180 people over the last week in McLaughlin, South Dakota.