State Emergency Commission to consider $541 million in budget requests for COVID-19 relief

North Dakota’s Emergency Commission will have a special meeting next week to consider several requests related to allocating federal COVID-19 relief money.

According to the agenda for Tuesday, May 12th’s special meeting, which you can see in its entirety here, the Office of Management and Budget is requesting approval to spend over $541 million in money North Dakota has received as part of the federal CARES Act.

The OMB request would distribute that money as follows:

Department of Health – $85,557,461

Department of Human Services – $24,899,276

Veterans Home – $131,097

Department of Corrections – $1,287,549

Information Technology – $67,618,226

Department of Trust Lands – $120,000

Job Service – $110,000,000

Department of Commerce – $50,000,000

Bank of North Dakota – $200,000,000

Department of Agriculture – $1,395,000

If the six-member, all-Republican Emergency Commission approves the request, it will be forwarded to the Legislative Budget Section committee for a vote on Friday, May 15th.