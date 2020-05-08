State Emergency Commission to consider $541 million in budget requests for COVID-19 relief

North Dakota’s Emergency Commission will have a special meeting next week to consider several requests related to allocating federal COVID-19 relief money.
According to the agenda for Tuesday, May 12th’s special meeting, which you can see in its entirety here, the Office of Management and Budget is requesting approval to spend over $541 million in money North Dakota has received as part of the federal CARES Act.
The OMB request would distribute that money as follows:
- Department of Health – $85,557,461
- Department of Human Services – $24,899,276
- Veterans Home – $131,097
- Department of Corrections – $1,287,549
- Information Technology – $67,618,226
- Department of Trust Lands – $120,000
- Job Service – $110,000,000
- Department of Commerce – $50,000,000
- Bank of North Dakota – $200,000,000
- Department of Agriculture – $1,395,000
If the six-member, all-Republican Emergency Commission approves the request, it will be forwarded to the Legislative Budget Section committee for a vote on Friday, May 15th.