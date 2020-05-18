Stores in the state have reopened, but there aren’t many customers

As summer nears, North Dakotans are anxious for things to get back to normal. But one of America’s favorite hobbies may be taking a little longer to get there..and a local business owner is feeling the impact.

“That was a very tough time for us.”

Like all other non-essential businesses in the state, Candice Sutton had to close the doors of her business due to concerns of COVID-19. But for her, the closures hit home a little harder.

“We actually opened March 29th, 2019, and we actually closed this year on March 29,” says the owner of Total Beauty Supply.

After Governor Burgum let the executive order to close businesses expire, the owner of the hair supply store was eager to reopen. But the process hasn’t exactly been what she thought it would be.

“Traffic has still been a little slow,” she said.

Located in Dakota Square Mall, Sutton says a lot of neighboring stores haven’t opened yet, which she thinks is having an effect on her business.

She says, “Right now we don’t have a lot of foot traffic and the parking lots are pretty empty and so people automatically assume that the mall is still closed.”

More than half of the stores in the mall are closed and have signs posted saying they aren’t sure when they will reopen.

KX News caught up with a few shoppers who say they are ready for things to get back to normal.

“Yeah, it’s crazy. Everything is still closed,” says Ashley Lund.

Aidan Rooney added, ” I thought it was going to be a little more open but..”

“We have no idea when a normal schedule will resume. But from the looks of it, it probably won’t be too soon,” added Sutton.

But until then, Sutton says her business will remain open and she will stay hopeful that things will get back to the way they were before.

Total Beauty Supply is open 4 days a week, for only 6 hours each of those days. With less traffic in the store, Sutton says she and her team use the off days to clean and sanitize the store.