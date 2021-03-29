Students learning from home eligible for food assistance

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The state wants to make sure 25,000 children are being fed while learning at home.

The new Pandemic-EBT food assistance program will help students and their families who are distance learning and on free-and-reduced-cost lunch benefits during the current school year.

Each student would qualify for $6.82 a day for each day they have been home learning.

We spoke with the Director of Child Nutrition Programs with the Department of Public Instruction who says while people are getting back to work there are still some feeling the effects of COVID-19.

“There has to be a means to ensure that children have access to food regardless of what’s going on. You know if they’re in school, they’ll have access to meals at schools. But if they’re not able to learn at school, then at least provide the means to purchase the food. To make sure those children can still eat,” said Linda Schloer.

Families will receive a letter to tell them if they qualify and can expect to receive cards in the mail this coming month.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/1

Thursday's Forecast: Temp rise and so do the fire concerns

Summit Prairie Recovery Center

NDC APR 1

Shiloh Christian Baseball

Century Baseball

Richardton Fire

South 40 Beef, Mott

About 26% vaccinated

Immigrants in ND?

Vaccine Wear Off

KX Convo: Mark Hanson

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/31

Rolla Family

Dangerous Weapons

Business Reg Vote

Fair Tickets

Accidental Shootings

Weekend dive turns into shark encounter on Kauai

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 3/31

More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News