Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Study: North Dakota 5th Most Supportive State During COVID-19

COVID-19

North Dakota is ranked among the best when it comes to COVID-19 support, according to a recent study.

According to the personal finance website, WalletHub, when it comes to relief funds, telehealth services and many other support systems to make people’s lives better during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Peace Garden State comes in as No. 5 among all 50 states.

KX News spoke with WalletHub analyst, Jill Gonzalez, who says this only proves that North Dakotans are doing all they can to flatten the curve.

“North Dakota in general, amongst neighboring states and even the region, is leading the way. It is number one as far as the midwest right now and Minnesota is the only other state in the top 10, so not only is it setting an example for its region, but the country as well,” Gonzalez said.

She says she wouldn’t be surprised if she were to see North Dakota jump to a top spot higher than fifth.

