Sunday’s big game drives sales up for pizza restaurants

The players weren’t the only ones getting ready for the Big Game today.

For the pizza business, this is one of the biggest days of the year. We went inside one restaurant to see how they got ready for the big day.

“It makes the day go by and it gives me something to do,” said Shelani Peters.

Nite Train Pizza delivery driver Shelani Peters says she doesn’t mind working on the big day.

And although it makes her shift go by fast, that doesn’t mean things can’t get hectic.

“Come around maybe 2 o’clock, it should be picking up and 3 o’clock. Four or five is kind of the rush, and it kind of immediately dies when the game is in motion,” she added.

With their dining room closed due to COVID, the majority of their orders are delivered. Manager Travis Peters says the biggest part of the day is prepping.

“Super Bowl Sunday. Yeah. We definitely have to be prepared for it,” he said.

He expects they’ll complete more than 50% of the orders they normally would which means all hands on deck.

Travis added, “They usually have things set up and ready for the big night, and we usually have more cooks on and more drivers on to be able to handle the extra orders and stuff.”

With the pandemic hitting their business and the loss of revenue last year, he says they will take all the business they can get — hoping to score big.

Peters says by 4 o’clock on Sunday they had already received 100 orders, and by the end of the night he suspects they will do close to 200.

On a normal Sunday, they do about 100 orders.