Task force to investigate COVID-19 hotspot in Fargo area

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum issues budget guidelines to North Dakota state agencies for the 2021-23 biennium at a press briefing on Friday morning, May 1, 2020 at the state capitol in Bismarck, N.D.. Gov. Burgum was joined at the briefing by Office of Management & Budget director Joe Morrissette. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum has established a task force to investigate the spread of the coronavirus in Cass County and the Fargo metropolitan area, where five deaths were reported in the last day.

A Red River Valley task force with local leaders in others will concentrate on beefing up testing efforts, particularly in long-term care facilities.

About 8,000 tests have been completed in Cass County, which includes more than 160,000 people in Fargo and West Fargo.

Cass County continues to post the highest percentage of positive tests in the state at an average positive rate of 9.6 percent for the last 14 days.

That’s significantly higher than the statewide rate of 2.8 percent.