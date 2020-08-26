Teachers working on how to keep youngsters safe

We’re just a few days away from the first day of school for students in the Bismarck Public Schools.

And the new normal of 2020 is bringing it’s own unique challenges for educators.

March 13th was the last time that students roamed the hallways here at Miller elementary, but this coming Monday, students will once again flood into classrooms across the entire Bismarck Public School system, and teachers KX News spoke with told us they’re so excited to have kids back in the classrooms but do add they do recognize the challenges that go with teaching kids during a pandemic.

Summer vacation is quickly coming to an end, and on Monday it’ll be back to class for thousands of children across the Bismarck Public School system. And while many fully understand we’re in a new normal. Some students are just too young to grasp the severity of the situation.

Like a 1st or 2nd grader who’s just 6 or 7 years old. Miller Elementary 1st grade teacher Brianna Cozzi tells KX News at that age there’s not a whole lot you can do.

“We know that kids are going to be kids and they want to share, and to me I think it’s ok if they don’t know it’s a pandemic, they know it’s a virus going around, I’m sure they heard about the germs, so if they know they need to keep themselves safe, and their friends safe, that’s what’s really important,” said Cozzi.

She’ll be teaching on a hybrid schedule to keep the students safe, each student will have a white board in class to keep them from touching the same items like chalk or markers.

Students will have a Chromebook at home to learn.

However she knows kids at that age can be a little impatient especially with a hot uncomfortable mask.

“They will need a mask break, and the teachers are are being innovation in how can we do things differently so they can take their mask off for a certain lesson or activity or stuff like that and until the snow flies, we have those opportunities to go outside and stuff like that,” said Cozzi.

But not every teacher will have kids in the classroom, like 2nd grade teacher Andrea Carson, who’ll keep teaching all her students remotely.

“The one thing I’m going to miss is the hugs. Is that physical hugs or having them walk in and be like ohh how was your night last night?! goodbye! we’ll see you later!…that hug or that handshake, the High-five or whatever it is that they chose to do, now that greeting or goodbye is going to be virtual,” said Carson.

She adds she’ll try to keep the lesson plan the same as if here students were in her classroom, but knows it will be different, but despite this, she still can’t wait for the first day of school.

“The reason I’m in teaching, is to help the students, so logging in and seeing 35 students smiling , that’s the reason I do what I do is to see those faces, to help the love of learning grow, and to really just be there as the champion for the students,” said Carson.

Both teachers tell us they also plan to stress that no one should be treated differently because they have a mask on and we’re all in this together.