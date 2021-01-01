Team of contact tracers set to identify clusters to prevent spread

With holiday gatherings coming to an end and school ready to start back up, more than 400 contact tracers are expecting to work around the clock.

Did you know the Health department has a team within contact tracers to specifically identify clusters?

Which are specific events or gatherings where 2 or more people could have possibly been exposed to the Coronavirus. That’s why it’s all hands on deck.

“We can’t predict if cases would increase. We are preparing to, for that to happen. And if it doesn’t happen that’s good news. And if it does happen I think we need to be prepared to do that. And we will plan to do the contact tracing around all the cases that are reported,” said Kirby Kruger, the Director of Disease Control for the North Dakota Department of Health.

Kruger says anytime people are getting together there’s opportunity for the virus to spread.