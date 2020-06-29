Live Now
Teen creates watch that warns you if you are about to touch your face

COVID-19

by: CNN Newsource

You already know one of the ways to help prevent getting COVID-19 is not to touch your face…and you’ve probably realized just how often you do it.

So, how do you stop?

A 15-year-old boy in the United Kingdom thinks he has an answer.

Max Melia is raising money for a watch he created called Vybpro.

It uses special algorithms to predict when it thinks you’re raising your hand toward your face, and then vibrates to warn you.

Max says he came up with the idea with his mother in 2018 during the regular cold and flu season, but coronavirus kicked it into high gear.

So far, he has raised $15,000 of the $74,000 goal he has on Kickstarter.

if he reaches his goal soon, the watch could be available by September.

He thinks it will retail for about $110.

