The number of City of Minot employees affected by COVID-19 declines

Recently, the city of Minot saw a spike in employees who were out of work with COVID-19 or in quarantine, but those numbers have gone down.

Three weeks ago interim city manager David Lakefield said roughly 40 city employees were out.

This week that number is down to 11. Two of those are positive for the coronavirus and 9 are in quarantine. He says nearly 30 staff members are still working from home during the pandemic.

“A number of those that are able to or that have underlying conditions that make them susceptible are working remotely,” said Lakefield.

He says they will continue to monitor case numbers and make changes as they see fit.