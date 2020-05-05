The Toasted Frog in Bismarck to close for at least 14 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

A downtown Bismarck restaurant is shutting its doors for at least the next two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, The Toasted Frog announced that an employee participated in Saturday’s mass testing event in Bismarck, “just for peace of mind.”

“This individual worked on the administrative end at the Toasted Frog and was not involved in any food preparation or delivery,” the post reads. “This employee has been, and is still, asymptomatic.”

The restaurant says the employee last worked in the restaurant on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be ceasing all operations of the restaurant, effective today. After 14 days, we will reevaluate our situation, talk to our employees, and then decide what to do next,” the post reads.

The restaurant says its employees will be paid during the closure, “including the amount that they would normally be making in tips.”

“Some of our employees have multiple jobs. Since we are asking our employees to stay home from those jobs as well, we will also be paying them the wages they would have received from their other sources of employment,” the post continues.