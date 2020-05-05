Breaking News
No COVID-19 media briefing today by Governor Burgum

The Toasted Frog in Bismarck to close for at least 14 days after employee tests positive for COVID-19

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A downtown Bismarck restaurant is shutting its doors for at least the next two weeks after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Tuesday afternoon, The Toasted Frog announced that an employee participated in Saturday’s mass testing event in Bismarck, “just for peace of mind.”

“This individual worked on the administrative end at the Toasted Frog and was not involved in any food preparation or delivery,” the post reads. “This employee has been, and is still, asymptomatic.”

The restaurant says the employee last worked in the restaurant on Monday.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be ceasing all operations of the restaurant, effective today. After 14 days, we will reevaluate our situation, talk to our employees, and then decide what to do next,” the post reads.

The restaurant says its employees will be paid during the closure, “including the amount that they would normally be making in tips.”

“Some of our employees have multiple jobs. Since we are asking our employees to stay home from those jobs as well, we will also be paying them the wages they would have received from their other sources of employment,” the post continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Event Venues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Event Venues"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Virtual Graduation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Graduation"

Held in Ward Co

Thumbnail for the video titled "Held in Ward Co"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/5"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 5/5"

Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday's forecast: Scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms"

Bismarck Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Baseball"

McQuade Softball Tournament

Thumbnail for the video titled "McQuade Softball Tournament"

Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Beulah Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beulah Basketball"

Tattoo Shop Guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tattoo Shop Guidelines"

Coronavirus Deaths

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus Deaths"

Family Reunited with Cat

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family Reunited with Cat"

Teacher Appreciation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Appreciation"

Forager Farm Virtual

Thumbnail for the video titled "Forager Farm Virtual"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Disc Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Disc Golf"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 5/4"

Shawn Kluver

Thumbnail for the video titled "Shawn Kluver"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge