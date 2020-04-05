The U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services Will Send States Rapid Tests

The Trump administration says it is buying COVID-19 rapid tests for state labs across the country.

The US Department of Health and Human Services released a statement Saturday, saying it’s sending 15 ‘Abbot ID’ COVID-19 rapid tests to every state.

The tests are said to be able to test for coronavirus in about 13 minutes.

The agency says Alaska will get 50 because it is more remote, the CDC will get 20 machines, and 50 will go the strategic national stockpile.

The devices were approved by federal officials on Friday.