Theodore Roosevelt National Park Closed to Visitors

Starting Thursday, Theodore Roosevelt National Park is now closed, and will be until May 9.

Park and state officials have decided to shut down the park to keep the public safe and slow the spread of coronavirus.

This closure applies to the visitor centers, trails and campgrounds.

KX News spoke with a park official who says since the pandemic has hit, they have seen a high number in visitors and they say there isn’t enough staff this time of year to accommodate the number of people they have seen over the last month.

“The resources to actually help them aren’t up to what they would normally be during summer. So it puts them at risk, it puts the responders at risk. This time of year we rely heavily on our local agencies,” shared Grant Geis, Chief Ranger over at the park.

If someone is found on park grounds they can receive a citation, and even be fined for violating the order.

