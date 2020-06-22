Tips and Tricks: Homemade Spot Remover
Stubborn stains need a tough solution. In this week’s Tips and Trick we will show you how to make a homemade spot remover with things you already have in your home.
Here’s what you are going to need:
- 2 parts hydrogen peroxide
- 1 part dish soap
- Few teaspoons of baking soda (optional, for extra deodorizing/scrubbing power, especially for pit stains and grease stains
Mix the ingredients together in a bowl then pour it into a spray bottle.
You can spray the solution on any stain and throw it in the washer to get rid of stubborn stains.