Tips and Tricks: Homemade Spot Remover

Stubborn stains need a tough solution. In this week’s Tips and Trick we will show you how to make a homemade spot remover with things you already have in your home.

Here’s what you are going to need:

2 parts hydrogen peroxide

1 part dish soap

Few teaspoons of baking soda (optional, for extra deodorizing/scrubbing power, especially for pit stains and grease stains

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl then pour it into a spray bottle.

You can spray the solution on any stain and throw it in the washer to get rid of stubborn stains.