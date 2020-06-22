Tips and Tricks: Homemade Spot Remover

COVID-19
Posted: / Updated:

Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Bubble Bath"

Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Laundry Soap"

Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Dryer Ball"

Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Fabric Sheets"

Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Toilet Paper"

Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Recycle Cans"

Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Spot Remover"

Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Sugar Scrub"

Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tips and Tricks - Tea Balls"

Stubborn stains need a tough solution. In this week’s Tips and Trick we will show you how to make a homemade spot remover with things you already have in your home.

Here’s what you are going to need:

  • 2 parts hydrogen peroxide
  • 1 part dish soap
  • Few teaspoons of baking soda (optional, for extra deodorizing/scrubbing power, especially for pit stains and grease stains

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl then pour it into a spray bottle.

You can spray the solution on any stain and throw it in the washer to get rid of stubborn stains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/22"

Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday's forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler"

tips and trick spot remover

Thumbnail for the video titled "tips and trick spot remover"

Nodak Racing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Racing"

Babe ruth baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe ruth baseball"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

BLM Next Steps

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM Next Steps"

Social Media... conspiracy theory?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Social Media... conspiracy theory?"

Travel blogger in ND

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel blogger in ND"

Robert One Minute 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 6-21"

Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Change Makers: Local Pastor Awarded"

Celebrating 20 Years

Thumbnail for the video titled "Celebrating 20 Years"

COVID-19 ND Update 6-21

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 ND Update 6-21"

Northwoods League Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League Baseball"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Nodak Speedway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nodak Speedway"

BLM March Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "BLM March Fargo"

Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News At 6pm Forecast 6-20-20"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss