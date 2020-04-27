TIPS AND TRICKS: Homemade Sugar Scrub

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some of us have a little extra time on our hands.

With nowhere to go, it’s nice to have something new and fun to do, and also save us some money.

KX News has launched a new weekly segment called Tips and Trick, where we share unique ways to re-purpose products in your own home.

Many moms and dads out there are working from home while home-schooling their children.
If this sounds like you, you might agree that you need a spa day to relax.

In this week’s Tips and Tricks segment, we’ll show you how to make a homemade sugar scrub that will smell and feel straight out of a spa.

What you need:

  • One cup of granulated sugar, either white or brown, preferably organic
  • One half a cup of oil (olive oil and coconut oil work great)
  • Essential Oils of your preference (optional)
  • One cup small wide-mouth glass jar

In a mixing bowl, add the sugar and oil.
You can add essential oils to make the scrub scented.
You can also add orange peel by drying it in the oven first then adding it to your mix.

After you add all the ingredients, mix it all together until it’s well-mixed, then add the scrub to a container that is airtight to avoid drying.

