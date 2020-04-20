Tips For Maintaining Your Hair During Quarantine

With salons and barbershops closed, many people are having to become experimental with their looks.

KX News spoke with a hair stylist for some tips on how to maintain your hair during quarantine.

The hairstylist suggests that you use this time to rehabilitate your hair.

Stay away from box colors and use a root touch up instead.

If you’re tying your hair up in a ponytail, use a scrunchie, instead of an elastic rubber band to avoid causing breakage.

And give your hair a break from the hot tools.

“If you’re going to use hot tools, use a thermal protector on your hair. I mean that does help your hair so it doesn’t get heat damage and frizziness and everything like that. If you do have to style your hair i do suggest using good products,” shares hairstylist Miranda Kuntz.

She also suggests doing a deep conditioning treatment once a week to improve moisture and prevent breakage.