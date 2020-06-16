Touring colleges during COVID-19

Since the spread of COVID-19…not, many things are the same. How people shop, attend church services, and even how prospective students tour college campuses have changed.

As reporter PJ Walker shares…one student isn’t letting the non-traditional process stop her from achieving her dreams.

“It’s really difficult,” says Samantha Ostrowski.

Future college students are in high gear preparing for the fall semester. Registering for classes, picking room assignments, and ordering books. But with the threat of the coronavirus still in the air…many of those things are unclear at this time.

“It’s almost a little uncertain, on the focus that I can come to campus but you don’t know if all of a sudden they are going to cancel it and go online,” said Ostrowski.

Samantha Ostrowski is considering taking classes at Minot State University in the coming fall.

She says everything from applying to college to touring the campus has been anything but traditional.

“I plan on going actually full time, for the first time..pretty much in my life,” she added.

Providing tours of the campus is one of the university’s biggest jobs over the summer. Student Jordyn Clapper says for many students, the tour is what helps them seal the deal.

“We just want to offer all the information to our prospective students, for them to feel comfortable to making the right decision,” said Jordyn Clapper.

Clapper works in the student admissions office and says they are taking every precaution to make sure everyone is being safe.

Clapper added, “We give mask to our guests and our students. And we also wear a mask as a safety precaution. We also try to stay 6 ft apart.”

As for Ostrowski she’s excited about her new journey. And although she doesn’t totally know what to expect right now…she’s embracing the new normal and making the best of it.

Minot State is offering only online classes this summer. For the fall semester, they will introduce a hybrid plan offering some classes online and a few in person.